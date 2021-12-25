LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Kyle and Lee Canyon were closed to traffic Friday west of State Route 158 (Deer Creek Highway) and will continue with intermittent closures until further notice, according to police.
LVMPD and Nevada State Police on Saturday warned Mt. Charleston visitors of the closures on Twitter.
#TrafficAlert intermittent closures on Lee and Kyle Canyon. Have a Safe holiday weekend 🎄 pic.twitter.com/YHFPXIQBET— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 25, 2021
LVMPD said in a tweet on Friday that those with parking or ski passes will still be allowed through on Lee Canyon with the use of chains or 4x4 with snow tires.
ALERT: Kyle and Lee Canyon are closed to traffic West of State Route 158, Deer Creek Highway until further notice. Those with parking or ski passes will still be allowed through on Lee Canyon with the use of chains or 4x4 with snow tires.@nevadadot @RTCSNV pic.twitter.com/idLNOcKsda— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 24, 2021
