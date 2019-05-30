LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - One person died and three others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Thursday, according to police.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the scene at Grey Feather and Granite Ridge Drives at 4:48 p.m. on May 30.
Police did not say what caused the crash.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.