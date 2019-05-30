Fatal crash near Flamingo and Town Center

One person died and three others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Thursday, according to police.

 Roger Bryner / FOX5

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - One person died and three others were hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Thursday, according to police.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called to the scene at Grey Feather and Granite Ridge Drives at 4:48 p.m. on May 30. 

Police did not say what caused the crash.

Stay with FOX5 for updates. 

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.