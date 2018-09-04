Las Vegas Metro police said one person was killed in a shooting on the east side of the valley Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the incident in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway, near Tropicana Avenue.
It stared as a gathering at a make shift recording studio, police said.
According to police, one of the people inside the apartment thought a robbery was about to take place. Individuals inside the home fought which ultimately escalated to a shooting.
UPDATE: One dead, two others shot and sent to the hospital. Police say it’s too early to give any information on possible suspect(s).— Abby (@abbytheodros) September 4, 2018
Police said two other people were shot, including an 18-year-old man who lives in the apartment who was struck twice, and were taken to a local hospital. The other man who was shot was in critical condition.
The suspected shooter may have been transported to the hospital as well, police said. Adding, detectives said they are not looking for any additional suspects.
At the scene, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said a person who lives at the apartment was seen running from the apartment at the time of the shooting, hiding a backpack. He then returned to the apartment when police were securing the scene.
Spencer said there were many witnesses. A rifle was recovered from a trash can in front of the apartment, but no other weapons had been recovered.
Police said this was not an active shooter incident.
An investigation is ongoing.
