LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said a juvenile was critically injured in a crash in the east valley Saturday night.
According to Sgt. Paul McCullough with Metro's Traffic Bureau, the driver of a grey Toyota Camry was preparing to turn left onto East Vegas Valley Drive from South Mountain Vista Street at around 11:30 p.m. when the driver of a white Nissan Altima rear-ended the Camry.
Witnesses told police the driver of the Altima ran through the intersection and appeared to have been driving recklessly, McCullough said. The driver of the Camry, a man in his 60s, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and is reportedly stable.
There were three occupants inside the Altima and the driver of the Altima fled the scene, according to McCullough. The front passenger, an unidentified man, was taken to Sunrise Hospital with "significant injuries" but is expected to recover. A juvenile male who was sitting in the back seat of the Altima is in critical condition.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the driver of the Altima is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or to contact Metro's Traffic Bureau at 702-828-3535.
