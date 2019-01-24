Cops at Cadwallader

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said officers are investigating an attempted kidnapping in northwest Las Vegas. 

Police said a 12-year-old girl said she was kidnapped on her way to Cadwallader Middle School near Buffalo Road and Elkhorn Drive. 

Police said the girl is safe. Officers responded to the case at 11:20 a.m. She said she was dropped off at the school at around 11 a.m.

