LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car Friday night.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police were investigating the crash near Bermuda Road and Windmill Lane around 4:27 p.m. on Dec. 25, and say they will provide an update to media.
Lt. Ken Nogle said it appears a motorcycle driver crashed into the back of a van. The driver of the van remained on scene and no impairment is suspected.
Excessive speed appears to be a factor on the motorcycle driver's part, police say.
The scene still is active. Bermuda and Robindale Road are closed to traffic in all directions. Bermuda is closed from Warm Springs to Windmill Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
