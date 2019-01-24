LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating the death of an infant in the central valley on Thursday morning.
According to Metro Police, officers were called to the 4600 block of Eugene Avenue, located near North Decatur Boulevard and West Smoke Ranch Road, at 7:51 a.m.
Police were notified by medical personnel about a possible deceased baby inside a residence, Las Vegas police said. The baby was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the baby's parent was co-sleeping prior to the baby's death.
A short time later, police said a man crashed his motorcycle a few blocks away the scene in front of a Budget Suites. The man told officers he was related to the baby who died, but officers were not able to confirm if he was or not.
The man told police he left the scene of the deceased baby before crashing, according to Las Vegas police.
Metro Police's abuse and neglect unit were called to investigate.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.