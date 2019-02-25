LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are investigating after a child died Monday morning at a south Las Vegas Valley home.
At 7:53 a.m., a call came in from a cousin asking for a welfare check on a woman locked in a room with her approximately 2-year-old son in the 8600 block of Manalang Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The cousin said the woman, 21, had not been out of the room today, and hadn't come out the night before, Metro said.
Before police arrived, Metro said, the child's father was called to the house. They broke into the room and found child had been stabbed to death; the woman had stab wounds that appeared to be self-inflicted, but she was alive.
Medical personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the child deceased, according to Metro.
Preliminary information showed the child had been deceased for a few hours by the time Metro arrived, police said.
The woman was taken to Sunrise Trauma where she is in serious condition, Metro said.
The woman's cousin, one of several family members who live in the house, said the woman had been depressed since having the child, and her condition had appeared to worsen in the last couple of days, police said. The boy was her only child.
Metro said they are confident the child's mother is the one who stabbed the boy. Police had obtained a search warrant, and the investigation is ongoing.
If the woman survives, she will face a charge of open murder, Metro said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
