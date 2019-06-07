LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers were investigating a bomb threat made against a Siegel Suites near the Strip on Friday.
Officers were notified of the threat just before 9 a.m. at the Siegel Suites located on East Twain Avenue and Paradise Road, police said. Witnesses told police a man was seen walking around the apartment building and was threatening to blow it up.
LVMPD spokesman Larry Hadfield said an adult male was in custody and nothing suspicious was found.
No other details were immediately available.
