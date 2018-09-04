NORTH LAS VEGAS (FOX5) The North Las Vegas Police Department said a woman was found dead with "battery wounds" at an apartment on the 3300 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A male "person of interest" who lived with the woman stayed on scene and was detained and questioned, NLVPD said. It was not a stabbing or shooting.
Neighbors said they heard an argument at the apartment. The case was originally reported as a medical call at about 2 p.m.
This was the 17th reported homicide in North Las Vegas in 2018.
Stay with FOX5 for updates.
(0) comments
