LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police investigated a threat toward a south Las Vegas valley school Wednesday, according to school officials.
In a message sent to parents, Pinecrest St. Rose administration said they were made aware of a threat toward the school and notified the police.
School officials told FOX5 the threat was made after school on Tuesday and was resolved by 8 p.m.
Police took a suspect into custody, according to the school.
School officials said the threat didn't make any changes to class procedure.
School officials said police are continuing to investigate the threat. The nature of the threat was not immediately clear.
The full message sent to Pinecrest St. Rose parents reads below:
Dear Panther Families,
In an effort to keep the Pinecrest St. Rose community informed, today we become aware of a potential threat to the school. We have notified the police. The police have taken a suspect into custody. They are continuing to investigate the threat. We are working with police to ensure that all of our students are safe. This situation provides us with an opportunity to remind our community to report any suspicious activity or behavior to school administration and/or law enforcement. Through the collaborative effort involving the students, parents, teachers, and staff we will continue to achieve the individual goals of each child at Pinecrest Academy of Nevada. We are very proud of the community we have become and are very grateful to all of the students and parents who have been involved in creating this community. Of course, the safety of our students is a top priority and we will continue to do everything possible to protect our students.
Pinecrest Administration
