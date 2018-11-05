LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police investigated a suspicious package at a west valley post office Monday morning, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
The building, on the 1800 block of Decatur Boulevard, near Oakey Boulevard, was evacuated and Metro Police's armory unit responded, police said.
Police were called to the area at 6:49 a.m. after the package was found in the P.O. box area of the building.
The suspicious package was later deemed safe. Authorities would not identify what the package contained.
An investigation was ongoing, according to police.
