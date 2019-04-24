Police lights
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating Wednesday morning after shots were fired into a Las Vegas apartment.

About 5:20 a.m., unknown suspects fired several shots into an apartment in the 1400 block of Vegas Valley Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Three adults were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, Metro said.

Patrol officers canvassed the area but could not find any suspects.

Detectives will be responding to conduct additional follow-up, Metro said.

