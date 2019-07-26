LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating two Thursday shootings that left at least one man dead at an apartment complex on West Charleston Boulevard.
About 10:26 p.m. Thursday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers were at an apartment complex in the 6500 block of West Charleston completing an investigation into a shooting that had happened in the same complex a few hours earlier, according a Metro news release.
While on the scene, officers heard gunfire coming from the other side of the complex, the release said. At the same time, dispatch received multiple reports of two males shooting at each other inside the complex.
Officers found a man suffering from apparent multiple gunshot wounds, according to the release. The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced dead.
Detectives from Metro's Homicide Section learned the victim may have been chased through the complex as he was being shot, the release said. At some point, the suspect shot the victim and fled the area before police arrived.
No suspect or suspects have been identified, and the motive is unknown. However, detectives are investigating the possibility the two shootings may be related.
The victim's identity and cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.
Anyone with any information about these shootings is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com, or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.
