LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A child was shot by another child in northwest Las Vegas Thursday afternoon.
Las Vegas Metro police said officers responded to reports of a 5-year-old child shot in the 2600 block of Spider Cactus Court, near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive at 4:25 p.m.
The child was taken to University Medical Center. Police said the child is stable.
The shooting was deemed accidental, according to police.
Police reminded gun owners to keep their firearms safely secured and away from children.
Metro's abuse and neglect detail detectives are investigating the incident.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.