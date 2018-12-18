LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a shooting Tuesday night that injured at least one person.
Minimal details were released, but police said they responded just after 7 p.m. to the area of Peace Way and Cimarron Road in the southwest valley.
One person was shot and was taken to University Medical Center in unknown condition, but was stable, police said.
Police said the suspect was a man but his identity was unknown.
FOX5 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.
