LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A grey sedan was involved in a single-vehicle crash on Tropicana Ave. near Decatur Blvd. late Wednesday morning.
About 10:33 a.m. Las Vegas police received a call about an injury crash on Tropicana Ave. and Cameron St. A vehicle crashed into a pole, knocking it to the ground.
A witness at the scene said the driver was conscious and talking with police following the incident. No information about hospitalizations was available as of 11:28 a.m.
Clark County officials were called out to address the downed poles and possible wiring hazards, according to Las Vegas police.
As of 11:54 a.m., RTC said that all lanes had reopened in the area.
