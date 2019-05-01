LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Police investigated a possible shooting threat at Centennial High School in the northwest valley Wednesday afternoon.
According to Clark County School District Police Department, a Safe Voice message came in, referring to a threat of a shooting at Centennial High. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police assisted CCSD PD on the scene.
Police said the school did not go on a lockdown, because classes were already being dismissed. CCSD Police did not say whether anyone was detained or if the threat was legitimate.
