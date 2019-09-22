LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A possible road rage shooting on Sunday night led to several road blockages in the east valley.
Police responded about 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 22 to the intersection of Bonanza Road and Lamb Boulevard, where they said a victim and the victim's car were struck by gunfire.
Two miles away, the victim and their car ended up at Nellis Boulevard and Stewart Avenue.
Police said they found shell casings at the first crime scene and were still investigating the shooting.
The person shot was taken to University Medical Center in serious condition. Police remained in the area to search for the suspect.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
