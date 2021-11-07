LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police were responding to a possible burglary early Sunday morning in the southeast valley.
On Nov. 7 around 1:40am, police responded in the 1600 block of Raiders Way, south of Henderson Executive Airport, to a possible Burglary in progress.
Officers did not locate a suspect when they checked the building, police said.
LVMPD K9 assisted.
No additional information was immediately provided. The case remains under investigation.
