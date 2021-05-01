UPDATE (May 3) -- The Clark County coroner identified the man on Monday as William Craig Hallett, 53. He died from blunt force injuries and his death was ruled homicide.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a man's death in downtown on Saturday night.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's homicide unit, the investigation on May 1 was in the 600 block of N. 10th Street, near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway.
At the scene, Spencer said police were called about 6:45 p.m. about a man lying dead in the alley with "significant injuries." The caller was anonymous, he said.
The injuries initially appeared to be from blunt force trauma, but Spencer said after 90 minutes of investigating, police were still trying to determine if the man was a victim of homicide or if the injuries were due to a fall.
"It's a unique scene we're dealing with," Spencer said.
The man, who was pronounced dead on scene, was described as a white man in his 30s.
Spencer said they have no witnesses, and encouraged anyone with information to come forward to police or anonymously to CrimeStoppers.
