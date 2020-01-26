LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man found on Saturday.
The yet-to-be identified man was found about 9:45 a.m. on Jan. 25 in the backyard of a home on the 5400 block of Viscount Carlson Drive, near Russell Road and Maryland Parkway.
No other details were released on the man's death, but that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide section was investigating.
The man is expected to be identified, along with the cause and manner of his death, but the Clark County Coroner.
Anyone with information was urged to call (702) 828-3521 or to contact CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.