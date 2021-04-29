LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating if an explosion near the intersection of North Nellis Blvd. and Gowen Road on Friday was caused by an unsafe use of butane in an illegal marijuana oil extraction lab.
The investigation is now in the hands of LVMPD narcotics.
No one was seriously hurt in the blast and police have not yet made any arrests.
Clark County has condemned the building and signage on the fence warns people not to enter because the building is unsafe.
The explosion destroyed Diamonds Of Destruction Dance Studio leaving the team of young dancers without a place to practice.
Team director Meg Kern said she canceled practice on the day of the explosion hours before it went off.
“Right there by the wall, that’s where they practice, that’s where they dance. Luckily, I canceled practice that day,” said Kern.
Now the work begins on getting the dance team into a new studio and dancers are wondering when they can get back to practicing.
“That is our main focus is making sure they can get somewhere where they can continue,” said Kern.
The team has already secured a new location but needs money to get it up and running.
A gofundme page titled, “Help Diamonds Of Destruction Rebuild Our Studio” has been created to take donations.
Police are asking the public to contact them with any information that could lead to an arrest.
If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.