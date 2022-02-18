LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday morning.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer, police were on scene of Las Vegas Boulevard and Checkered Flag Lane.
The call came in as a report of a man found dead about 10 a.m. on Feb. 18.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.