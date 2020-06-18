LV BLVD and Bonanza homicide
Dylan Griffin

LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide near downtown.

According to Police, the incident happened near Las Vegas Boulevard and Bonanza.

Police will release details on their investigation later this afternoon.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Mediumjeep
Mediumjeep

Either a 13/90 or homeless drugged bum ! Stay tuned!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.