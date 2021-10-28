LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a homicide in downtown on Thursday night.
About 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 28, Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD said the investigation was taking place at Fremont and 15th streets.
Details of the investigation were not immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.