LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police homicide detectives responded to an incident early Monday morning on the Strip.
About 1:02 a.m., police responded to a motel in the the 3900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.
No other details were immediately available Monday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.