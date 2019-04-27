LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash on Saturday evening in the east valley.
Las Vegas Metro Police's traffic bureau asked drivers to avoid the area of Eastern and Reno avenues while they investigated.
According to police logs, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on April 27 at Reno Avenue and Evaline Street, in a residential area.
On scene, Capt. Nick Farese said the incident involved two cars, driven by people who knew each other. The two were driving together at a high rate of speed eastbound on Reno across Eastern.
One of the vehicles lost control and crashed into a wall. That driver died.
The other driver stopped, then left the scene, then returned. Police arrested that driver for suspicion of driving under the influence.
Farese said the two may be related, and that the driver's family quickly arrived on scene.
Check back for more updates.
