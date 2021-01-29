LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
The collision was reported at 2:42 p.m. at East Charleston Boulevard and Las Vegas Boulevard. The pedestrian was transported to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced dead.
Charleston is closed from Las Vegas Boulevard to 6th Street as police investigate.
This is an ongoing story. Check back for updates.
