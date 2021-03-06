LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a deadly shooting east of the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night.
Lt. Ray Spencer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said detectives were investigating in the 3600 block of Paradise Road, north of Twain Avenue, on March 6.
At the scene, Spencer said at about 6 p.m., officers were in the middle of a car stop near the extended stay complex when they were flagged down by someone saying their friend had just been shot in his car.
Officers found the victim, a Black man in his mid-20s, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity will be released after next of kin has been notified.
Spencer said it appeared the victim arrived and met with another man, described only as a Black man in his early 20s with a thin build. The two were in the parking lot briefly before the suspect shot the victim.
The suspect then fled the scene and as of 8:45 p.m., had not been caught.
Spencer urged anyone with information about this case to contact police or CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.