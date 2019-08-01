LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Police are investigating after the home of Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman was burglarized.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call in the 2000 block of Bannie Avenue at 3:14 p.m. Wednesday.
Las Vegas police say detectives collected evidence from Goodman's home and were working to gather surveillance footage from neighbors.
Authorities monitored the mayor's home overnight.
The mayor released a statement Thursday afternoon:
Thank you to everyone who is concerned. Oscar and I are just fine, and we are working with our outstanding law enforcement officers. Luckily none of our true treasures, like family photos, were taken.
The Spring Valley Area Command Investigative section is leading the investigation, which is ongoing.
