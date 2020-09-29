LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation near Sahara and Sloan.
About 7:53 a.m., a suspect barricade themselves after LVMPD Major Violators unit attempted to take them into custody.
This is an active investigation. Avoid the area.
(1) comment
Another loser barricades,quite a few lately!
