LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas on Wednesday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the 5400 block of Eastern Avenue after receiving a call about 2:39 a.m., and homicide units are handling the investigation, according to information from Metro.
A preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle was traveling southbound on Eastern, and a driver traveling northbound noticed the vehicle was out of control, police say. The original call came in to police as a car accident.
The northbound driver went to check on the occupants of the other vehicle and noticed the windshield glass was shattered, Metro said. At that point the call was updated.
Medical personnel and police arrived and found two people, both deceased, in the vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds, Metro said.
The man in the car was identified by police as 23-year-old Shiloh Delph. The identity of the woman was not yet released by the Clark County coroner.
Metro said it appears to be a murder-suicide. Only one gun was found in the vehicle.
The intersection of Eastern and Hacienda Drive reopened at approximately 8:10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.