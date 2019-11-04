LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were investigating after a man was shot in the central valley on Monday.
Officers arrived to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 4, and found a man shot in "the neck or upper torso area" near J Street and Owens Avenue, according to Metro Police spokesman Officer Larry Hadfield.
His condition was unknown as of 4 p.m.
Police said the shooting happened near a school but not at the school and wasn't believed to be related to the school.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
