LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police in Bullhead City, Arizona were responding to a shooting in the parking lot of a Lowe's Home Improvement.
Local reports on social media warned of an active shooting, however Bullhead City Police said it was not an active shooter situation. In a statement, they also dispelled a rumor that someone was on the roof of the store.
A spokesperson for the department told FOX5 the shooting was contained and is an active investigation. In a tweet, the department said an altercation happened in the lot about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 and shots were fired after a vehicle collision.
(Viewer video provided anonymously to FOX5)
Bullhead City Police Department spokesperson Emily Fromelt said it's unclear what led up to the altercation, but two cars crashed, and three cars were involved with the shooting.
A third car took off from the scene, Fromelt said, and police do not know the connection with that car to the incident.
BHCPD can confirm that an altercation occurred in the Lowe’s parking lot where there were shots fired and a vehicle collision. One victim was taken to the hospital with injuries suffered from the collision. At this time, there has not been any gun shot victims reported to police pic.twitter.com/b0cAizKR0K— BHCPD (@BhcpdNews) August 20, 2019
One person was taken to the hospital with crash-related injuries, but no one was shot, police said. No one had come forward with gunshot wounds.
Avoid the area of 1680 AZ-95 if you live in Bullhead City, south of Laughlin.
FOX5 has a crew on scene. Check back for updates.
