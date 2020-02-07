LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police say an incident investigated Wednesday at the Excalibur involved no sexual assault, the department said in a release Friday.
Following two days of investigation, police determined that there was no sexual assault related to the Feb. 5 event, according to a release. Metro ruled out any potential threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing and is now being treated as an arson, police said. Police are working with the Clark County Fire Department in their investigation.
This is a developing story.
