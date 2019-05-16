LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police identified the suspect and officer-involved in a deadly shooting in the Las Vegas Country Club neighborhood Tuesday.
Alex Underdown, 54, was shot and killed after police said he pointed a gun at three officers, including Brendan Burbrink, who fired the rounds, police said.
No one else was injured.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Bel Air Drive at 5:29 p.m., according to Metro.
In a press briefing at the scene, Metro Capt. Nichole Splinter said officers initially responded to a domestic dispute at the home.
At the home, they made contact with a woman who lives there and spoke with her outside. She told police Underdown had been drinking, threatened her and beat her, causing a black eye, police said Thursday.
She told police he owned guns and had previously held one to her head.
While talking, an "irate male," later identified as Underdown, came out of the house with a gun in his hand, Splinter said.
He pointed the gun at his chin and was confrontational with officers, cursing at them, and telling them to kill him, police said.
He later pointed the gun at three officers, including officer Burbrink, who fired four rounds, hitting Underdown once in the head, according to police and the Clark County Coroner's Office.
Underdown was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
This was LVMPD's 8th officer-involved shooting of 2019.
