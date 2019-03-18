LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have identified the officer and deceased suspect involved in a shooting at Bellagio Friday.
Officer Joaquin Escobar, 29, has been employed with LVMPD since April 2017, according to police officials.
Police said officers were called to the Bellagio at around 9:45 p.m. Friday when the armed suspect, Michael Cohen, 49, robbed the Bellagio's poker cage area. Cohen took off through the north doors and tried to carjack someone in the north valet lot near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.
With a heavy police presence already in the area on patrol, four officers responded. Police said Cohen turned, pointed a gun at an officer and fired, with at least one round hitting him in the chest. Escobar returned fire and hit the suspect.
Both the officer and suspect were taken to University Medical Center. The officer was treated and released, suffering only minor injuries, likely because he wore a bullet-proof vest, police said.
Cohen died on Saturday, according to Metro spokesman Officer Aiden Ocampo-Gomez.
Through their investigation police found that Cohen was the same suspect who robbed the cashier cage at the Bellagio in Nov. 2017.
Escobar was placed on paid administrative leave pending review of the shooting. This was the fourth officer-involved shooting in LVMPD's jurisdiction this year. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
And the dead suspect's name is...?
