LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Las Vegas police have identified a man killed after an officer-involved shooting in the south valley late Thursday night.
Detectives were trying to arrest Isai Rodriguez, 34, who had multiple warrants, including attempted murder, on the 400 block of Macbrey Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, according to police.
While trying to arrest him, Rodriguez entered a nearby residence and barricaded himself inside near Bermuda Road and East Windmill Lane, Metro said. LVMPD's SWAT and crisis negotiation teams were called to the scene.
Rodgriguez fired 21 rounds from an AR-15 pistol and one round from a glock 26 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine. That weapon had been reported stolen.
Officer Levi Hancock, 44, fired his rifle four times. Brett Brosnahan, 37, fired two rounds from his rifle. Both officers had on body-worn cameras.
Hancock and Brosnahan are assigned to Metro's Homeland Security Division, Special Weapons and Tactics Bureau and were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the investigation, according to a press release. Hancock, 44, has been employed by Metro since Jan. 2001. Brosnahan, 37, has been employed since March 2009.
SWAT officers returned fire and Rodriguez was hit, according to police. No other injuries were reported. Medical personnel pronounced Rodriguez dead at the scene. Police said he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was shot by police.
Rodriguez’s charges from the Thursday-night incident, had he survived, would have been attempted murder of a police officer, firearms related charges, prohibited in possession, lewdness with a minor.
During the course of the shooting investigation, detectives discovered Rodriguez had had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor.
This was the first officer-involved shooting within Metro’s jurisdiction for 2019.
