LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – Police identified a woman Thursday wanted for running over and killing a valley manicurist after skipping the bill at a nail salon on Saturday.
Las Vegas Metro police asked for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Krystal Whipple, accused of fatally hitting and running over Nhu “Annie” Nyugen with her car after a dispute over payment at a nail salon near Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard.
The incident happened at the salon around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 when Whipple tried paying for a $35 manicure, but her credit card was declined, according to police. Whipple reportedly told Nguyen she would get another method of payment from her car.
When she got to her rental car, police said Whipple instead attempted to drive away from the salon. In new surveillance video released by police Thursday afternoon, Nguyen and her partner are seen running out of the salon after the woman.
Nguyen is seen running in front of Whipple’s vehicle before the suspect accelerates and runs over Nguyen, dragging her 50 feet before escaping the parking lot, police said.
In addition to the surveillance video, police released a prior mugshot of Whipple from April 2018. Anyone with information about where Whipple might be located, should contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at: homicide@lvmpd.com.
