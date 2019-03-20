LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police released body camera footage and identified the robbery suspect shot by police Saturday.
At about 10:17 p.m. Saturday, officers stopped Steven Aguirre, 20, near Fountain Heights Lane and Robindale Road.
According to Las Vegas police, officers gave verbal commands to Aguirre, who had a gun holstered on his hip. He had initially complied with officers and got on his knees, but then reached for his loaded revolver.
Officer Darko Milanovic fired one shot and hit the Aguirre in the thigh, police said. Aguirre was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Milanovic, 31, was placed on paid administrative leave pending review of the shooting. Milanovic has been employed by LVMPD since July 2016.
Officers initially responded to the 8000 block of South Eastern Avenue, near Windmill Parkway, at approximately 9:37 p.m. Saturday, police said. Dispatch had received a call about a robbery in the area. Officers were told the suspect took a register from an AutoZone store and fled on foot.
LVMPD Capt. Nicole Splinter said the register was later found discarded in the street.
Police said Aguirre also burglarized the Boys and Girls Club in the area on Robindale Road before the robbery.
Aguirre had six rounds in his revolver, but did not fire it, police said. The gun and holster were stolen from his grandfather, a LAPD officer.
Police said Aguirre had a disorderly conduct under the influence of drugs conviction on his record. In this case, he was booked in absentia for robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest with a firearm.
