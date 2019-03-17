LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police have identified the officer involved in a shooting at Bellagio on Friday that left one man dead.
Officer Joaquin Escobar, 29, has been employed with LVMPD since April 2017, according to police officials.
Police were called to the Bellagio at around 9:45 p.m. Friday when the armed suspect robbed the Bellagio's poker cage area. The suspect took off through the north doors and tried to carjack someone in the north valet lot near Flamingo Road and Las Vegas Boulevard.
With a heavy police presence already in the area on patrol, four officers responded. Police said the suspect turned, pointed a gun at an officer and fired, with at least one round hitting him in the chest. Escobar returned fire and hit the suspect.
Both the officer and suspect were taken to University Medical Center. The officer was treated and released, and did not suffer a serious injury, likely because he wore a bullet-proof vest, police said.
The suspect died on Saturday, according to Metro spokesman Officer Aiden Ocampo-Gomez.
Escobar was placed on paid administrative leave pending review of the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.