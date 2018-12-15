LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a fatal crash in the east valley left one person dead and injuring another early Saturday morning.
According to Metro, officers were called to the area of East Washington Avenue and North Eastern Boulevard just before 4:10 a.m.
Capt. Nick Farese with Metro's Traffic Bureau said the crash involved two vehicles. One of the drivers, 53-year-old Stacey Frierson of Las Vegas, was headed south on Eastern. The second driver, identified by police as 42-year-old Kelvin Flowers of Las Vegas, was headed west on Washington.
Frierson and Flowers collided in the intersection and the impact of the crash caused both their vehicles to crash into a brick wall, police said. Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene. Frierson was taken to University Medical Center for head injuries. His condition was previously listed as critical, but he is expected to recover.
According to Farese, Frierson showed signs of impairment and "will likely be book for driving under the influence and DUI resulting in death."
Speed was also considered a factor, based on the damage of the collision, Farese said.
The intersection was closed in all directions while police investigated.
Please avoid the area of Washington and Eastern. It’ll be closed for the next few hours as we investigate a traffic fatality. Yet another senseless death.— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) December 15, 2018
"These are 100 percent preventable deaths, which is why it's so frustrating," Farese said. "But as we end 2018, and embark on 2019, we're starting to head in the right direction. But these are far too many people dying on our roadways and this should be the catalyst to put us into 2019 and to really change the culture of our community."
The collision remains under investigation.
the Clark County coroner will release Flowers' cause and manner of death after his next of kin have been notified.
This was the 131st traffic-related fatality in Metro's jurisdiction for 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.