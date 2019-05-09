LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said an officer was injured while conducting a traffic stop in the central valley early Wednesday morning.
According to Metro Police Lt. Jason Johansson, the traffic officer stopped a vehicle near Jackson Avenue and C Street around 5:49 a.m. The officer had stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation.
While conducting the traffic stop, the driver of the vehicle shifted the car in reverse and intentionally struck the officer and the police motorcycle, Johansson said. The driver fled the area and the officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Las Vegas police identified the driver as William Vinson, 22. He was taken into custody without incident near the 2600 block of South Decatur Boulevard, near West Sahara Avenue, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Vinson was booked on attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, battery by strangulation to commit sexual assault and grand larceny, according to jail records.
Jackson Avenue between C and D streets were expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated, Johnasson said.
(1) comment
He's a mommy boy. Or gramma boy. And like they say, "he dont get no trouble. He a good boy."
