UPDATE (April 27) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday identified the suspect arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman Friday evening in the west valley.
According to a news release, the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Mark Meade, was taken into custody Monday by the Criminal Apprehension Team near the 100 block of Luna Way.
Meade was taken into custody without incident and transported to CCDC where he was booked for open murder, the release states.
On April 26, 2021, the suspect who was identified as 40-year-old Mark Meade was taken into custody by the Criminal Apprehension Team near the 100 block of Luna Way.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 27, 2021
He was taken into custody without incident and transported to CCDC where he was booked for Open Murder. pic.twitter.com/5A4ESfRx7W
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the west valley Friday evening that left a woman dead.
According to police, around 8:30 p.m. on April 23, officers responded to a stabbing near the intersection of Westcliff and Buffalo drives.
Lt. Ray Spencer with Las Vegas Metropolitan's homicide section said that a woman and her mother arrived at a parking lot to meet with the woman's ex-boyfriend following a breakup.
The couple was meeting to exchange personal belongings, Spencer added. During the meet up, the ex-boyfriend stabbed his former girlfriend. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman has been identified as Kathy Irene Blanco, 30, from Las Vegas. Her death was caused by stab wounds of the neck in a homicide, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.
According to Las Vegas police, the ex-boyfriend, a Hispanic man in his 30s, left the scene on foot. He was taken into custody on Monday, police said.
The identity of the male taken into custody was not available Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD's Homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
