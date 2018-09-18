LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A domestic incident prompted police and SWAT response in the east valley late Monday night.
Las Vegas Metro police officers arrived at a residence near Charleston and Hollywood Boulevards after a minor called 9-1-1 at 9:58 p.m.
Lt. Gordon said a husband and wife were arguing when the man fired two gunshots into the ceiling of a bedroom.
Then the man broke a bottle over his wife's head.
The child in the home saw his mother holding a bloodied towel over her head and proceeded to call for help.
SWAT was deployed to the residence for assistance, Lt. Gordon said.
The wife and husband exited the home and police took the man into custody.
The woman was treated on scene for injuries to her face and head.
Police said they are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.