LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police were on scene of a crash in the west valley on Sunday afternoon that injured three people, one of them critically.
Officers responded about 4 p.m. to the intersection of Twain Avenue and Hualapai Way. The crash involved two vehicles, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesman Lt. Chris Holmes.
Details of the crash were unknown, but Holmes said three people were taken to area hospitals and one of the person suffered life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area are closed while police investigate.
Check back for more information.
