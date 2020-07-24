LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police and Clark County Fire and Rescue are investigating a drowning at the Bellagio late Friday morning.
According to Captain Dori Koren, a homeless person engaged with tourists before jumping into the Bellagio fountains Friday morning about 10:12 a.m. The man struggled in the water and later died. A tourist attempted to help the man, but were unsuccessful.
Koren said another individual, who police believe was unrelated to this incident, also jumped into the water shortly after. That individual was pulled out of the water "pretty quickly."
Police said the victim was a white man ranging in age from 40 to 50 years old.
"The incident is an unfortunate reminder to be safe," Koren said.
No other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
Another covid19 death.
