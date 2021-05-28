Police find boy's body near Mountain Springs

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police find boy's body near Mountain Springs on May 28, 2021. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a group of hikers discovered a boy's body in the Mountain Springs area west of the valley on Friday afternoon.

About 7:30 a.m. on May 28, a group of people hiking the Mountain Springs Trailhead near State Route 160 found the body of a juvenile believed to be 10 years old, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The area is the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump near the community of Mountain Springs. 

Hikers found a boy's body near Mountain Pass Friday afternoon.

"As they were hiking, one of the people on the hiking party discovered the body of a very young juvenile," Spencer said. "He is clearly the victim of a homicide."

BOY FOUND

Police said they believe the boy to be Hispanic. He is 4'11" tall and 123 lbs. Spencer provided a police sketch of the boy for the public to help identify him.

Police are asking for any details related to this case from Southern Nevada and Southern California residents. Spencer said if anyone notices a missing relative -- a son, nephew or grandson -- reach out to police. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.