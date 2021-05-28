LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a group of hikers discovered a boy's body in the Mountain Springs area west of the valley on Friday afternoon.
About 7:30 a.m. on May 28, a group of people hiking the Mountain Springs Trailhead near State Route 160 found the body of a juvenile believed to be 10 years old, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.
The area is the highway between Las Vegas and Pahrump near the community of Mountain Springs.
"As they were hiking, one of the people on the hiking party discovered the body of a very young juvenile," Spencer said. "He is clearly the victim of a homicide."
Police said they believe the boy to be Hispanic. He is 4'11" tall and 123 lbs. Spencer provided a police sketch of the boy for the public to help identify him.
Police are asking for any details related to this case from Southern Nevada and Southern California residents. Spencer said if anyone notices a missing relative -- a son, nephew or grandson -- reach out to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or to remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.
