LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A welfare check at an apartment in the southwest valley led to a murder-suicide discovery, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
According to LVMPD, on Wednesday at approximately 9:29 p.m., officers responded to an apartment near the 7200 block of W. Sunset Road in response to a call from security requesting a welfare check. Arriving officers entered the apartment and located two deceased individuals, police said in a news release.
The investigation by LVMPD's Homicide Section indicates that a man and woman were inside the apartment when an argument developed. During the argument, according to police, the man shot the woman and then shot himself.
The identification of the victims, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.
